UrduPoint.com

UK To Continue Evacuations Despite Kabul Attack: Johnson

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain will continue the operation to evacuate nationals and Afghans from Kabul despite Thursday's "barbaric" bomb attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We've been ready for it," he said of the attack. "We're going to continue with that operation, we're now coming towards the very end of it in any event.

"We're going to work flat out... getting people through as fast as they can still, and we're going to keep going up until the last moment," said the prime minister, shortly after chairing a meeting of the emergency COBR committee.

He said that members of the US military had "very sadly" lost their lives in the attacks, as well as "many Afghan casualties".

The threat of a terrorist attack was "one of the constraints that we've been operating under" during the operation, he added.

"But, clearly, what this attack shows is the importance of continuing that work in as fast and as efficient manner as possible in the hours that remain to us, and that's what we're going to do."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister National University Event From

