UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Cut Emissions By More Than Three-quarters By 2035: Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

UK to cut emissions by more than three-quarters by 2035: reports

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain will ramp up its commitment to cut carbon emissions ahead of hosting a UN climate summit this year, vowing a 78 percent reduction by 2035, reports said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil later this week the legally-binding target, which is 15 years earlier than once planned, the BBC reported.

It said that for the first time the commitment will also cover emissions from international aviation and shipping, a long-standing demand of environmental activists.

It comes ahead of the UK staging COP26, the United Nation's annual climate gathering, in Glasgow in November.

On Thursday, Johnson will address a climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, as he attempts to make Britain a world leader on the issue in the run-up to November.

The country has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by mid-century and has already ramped up its targets.

In December, Britain said it will cut its greenhouse gas emissions by more than two-thirds, compared to 1990 levels, by 2030 -- one of the most ambitious aims of any major economy.

The latest 78 percent target for the middle of the next decade was among the recommendations made last year by the UK government's independent advisory body, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC).

It noted there would have to be more electric vehicles, an extension of offshore wind power generation, a reduction in meat and dairy consumption, and the planting of new woodland.

However, Johnson's government has faced criticism that its rhetoric on climate change has not been matched by meaningful policies.

A flagship subsidy scheme to help improve homes' energy efficiency was withdrawn recently after a chaotic rollout.

Meanwhile environmentalists are furious ministers said last month that they could license further oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

Related Topics

World United Nations Oil Vehicles Glasgow United Kingdom November December Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar saysHaider Ali needs to be more resp ..

6 minutes ago

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

40 seconds ago

Education manager appointed in distt to improve pu ..

41 seconds ago

30 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested across Tur ..

2 minutes ago

Fire breaks out in cotton factory warehouse

2 minutes ago

Japan seeks swift release of journalist in Myanmar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.