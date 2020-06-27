UK to ease virus quarantine rules for 'low risk' countries

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain said Friday it will lift its two-week coronavirus quarantine rule for visitors arriving from some "low risk" countries, after pressure from airlines and the tourism sector.

The government said it will publish a list next week of the countries from where people will be allowed to enter Britain without needing to self-isolate for 14 days, as currently required.

The announcement will follow discussions with countries including France, Greece and Spain in "the coming days", with the changes set to take effect in the week beginning July 6.