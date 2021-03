(@FahadShabbir)

London, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Britain plans to ramp up tax on company profits to 25 percent from 2023 as state debt surges on coronavirus fallout, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced in his budget Wednesday.

Corporation tax will be hiked from 19 percent currently, Sunak told parliament.