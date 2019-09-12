UK to host global climate summit COP26 in 2020

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :United Kingdom will host global climate summit in 2020. The event in Glasgow will be the UN's 26th climate change conference, and bring together over 30,000 delegates from around the world, including climate experts, business leaders and citizens to agree ambitious action to tackle climate "The UK gets international backing to host global climate summit and it received international backing to host the COP26 climate summit in 2020", according to a statement of Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issued here on Thursday.

The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP, and The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP placeholder said the UK has received a huge boost for our work to tackle climate change as international allies formally gave their backing for Britain to host COP26 in 2020.

"Today's announcement means the UK is now officially backed by the group of countries responsible for nominating the 2020 host".

This follows the PM's commitment at the G7 Summit in Biarritz to ensure that the COP26 Summit addresses both climate change and biodiversity as two sides of the same coin.

"We expect the UK's nomination to be formally accepted at December's COP25 summit in Chile and we will host COP26, in partnership with Italy, in Glasgow in 2020",the FCO statement said.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the news: "The UK has just received a huge vote of confidence from our international partners. We're poised to host the next major global climate negotiations, in partnership with Italy. Over 30,000 delegates from around the world will come together to commit to ambitious action to tackle climate change".

"I welcome the nomination from our partners in the UN regional group to host COP26 in Glasgow in partnership with Italy.

The UK is a world-leader in emissions reduction, and we have recently committed to reducing our net emissions to zero", UK Foreign Secretary said.

The FCO UK statement further said "We're ready to bring the world together to make sure we leave our precious environment in a better state for our children".

Claire Perry, UK nominated President for COP26 said: "In 2020, world leaders will come together to discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale – and where better to do so than Glasgow, one of the UK's most sustainable cities with agreat track record for hosting high-profile international events.".