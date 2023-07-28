Open Menu

UK To House Migrants In Tents If Arrivals Surge: Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

UK to house migrants in tents if arrivals surge: reports

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The UK government is planning to house migrants in tents to help deal with any surge in small boats crossing the Channel in the coming months, British media reported Friday.

Tents able to house up to 2,000 migrants have been purchased by the interior ministry, which plans to erect them on disused military sites by the end of August, several UK media outlets said.

It follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer which led to criticism the government was unprepared and overwhelmed.

But the purported tent plans have provoked disquiet within its ranks, according to The Times, which said some officials had compared their use with concentration camps.

The reports also come the day after the High Court ruled that the government's "systematic and routine" long-term use of interior ministry-run hotels to house lone migrant children was "unlawful".

An increase in cross-Channel migrant arrivals has stretched UK government resources and led to fierce political acrimony over their treatment.

At the end of last year, more than 160,000 asylum-seekers were in limbo waiting for their applications to be processed.

In the meantime, thousands more have arrived on British shores, with another surge expected in the months from August to October.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to "stop the boats" and his government this month passed a controversial law barring asylum claims by anyone arriving via the Channel and other "illegal" routes.

Meanwhile interior minister Suella Braverman has introduced contentious housing policies aimed at reducing the use of costly hotel rooms in an asylum system which currently spends £6 million ($7.8 million) daily on accommodation.

The Bibby Stockholm, a barge docked on the southern coast of England, will begin hosting 50 single male migrants on Tuesday, despite widespread local discontent.

The main opposition Labour party's Yvette Cooper told BBC Radio the reported planned use of tents was a sign of Tory policy failures.

"They promised they would end all of the chaos, in fact they are not expecting it to work," she said.

Tim Naor Hilton, head of the charity Refugee Action, called the reports "staggering".

"It really shouldn't be too much to ask that people who have fled violence, torture and persecution have their claims assessed quickly and justly and are housed in safe homes in our communities," he said.

The interior ministry said in a statement: "We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable.

"We continue to work across government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options."It added that "accommodation offered to asylum seekers on a no choice basis, meets our legal and contractual requirements".

aks/jj/yad

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Interior Minister Hotel Male Stockholm United Kingdom August October Media All From Government Refugee Million Court Opposition Labour Housing

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

4 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

5 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

6 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous