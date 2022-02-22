UK to impose sanctions on Russian banks and individuals

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Britain will impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three "very high-net worth individuals" following the deployment of troops to two Moscow-backed regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

"The UK and our allies will begin to impose the sanctions on Russia that we have already prepared using the new and unprecedented powers granted by this House to sanction Russian individuals and entities of strategic importance to the Kremlin," Johnson told parliament.