UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Invest £23.8m In Strategic Omani Port

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

UK to invest £23.8m in strategic Omani port

London, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday announced a £23.8 million ($30.5 million, 25.7 million Euros) investment to triple the size of its base in an Omani port close to the sensitive waters of the Gulf.

The expansion of the "logistics hub" at Duqm will "facilitate Royal Navy deployments to the Indian Ocean" and "further support British Army training in Oman," the Ministry of Defence said.

"The long-standing friendships between the UK and the Gulf states are more important than ever," said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as he visited Oman and Qatar.

"Whether tackling Daesh (the so-called Islamic State group), or making our streets in the UK safer thanks to our intelligence networks, these are hugely valuable relationships that I am pleased to be able to renew this week," he added.

The port has a dry dock facility which could support Britain's two aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, the ministry said.

Britain sent warships to the Gulf last year to escort freight vessels after Iranian Revolutionary Guards stormed and detained the UK-flagged Stena Impero and its 23 crew as they sailed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Related Topics

India Army Oman Qatar Wallace Wales United Kingdom Hub Million

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

8 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

8 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

10 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

8 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.