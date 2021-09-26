UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to ease worker shortages: govt

London, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government said Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy.

The short-term visas, which will start next month and last until late December, come as huge queues form at petrol stations following fuel supply problems and after earlier disruption to deliveries of food and other goods.