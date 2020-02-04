UK to overhaul terror sentences after London knife attack

(@imziishan)

London, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Britain on Monday promised an urgent overhaul of the law regarding convicted terrorists after police shot dead an extremist on early release from prison who stabbed two people in an attack.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland promised to introduce "emergency legislation" to end the current arrangement whereby terrorist offenders are released automatically after they have served half of their sentence.

Any early release would be subject to a risk assessment from the Parole board, he said, adding the new measures would apply to serving prisoners.

"The earliest point at which the offenders will now be considered for release will be once they have served two-thirds of their sentence," he told MPs.