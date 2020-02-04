UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Overhaul Terror Sentences After London Knife Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

UK to overhaul terror sentences after London knife attack

London, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Britain on Monday promised an urgent overhaul of the law regarding convicted terrorists after police shot dead an extremist on early release from prison who stabbed two people in an attack.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland promised to introduce "emergency legislation" to end the current arrangement whereby terrorist offenders are released automatically after they have served half of their sentence.

Any early release would be subject to a risk assessment from the Parole board, he said, adding the new measures would apply to serving prisoners.

"The earliest point at which the offenders will now be considered for release will be once they have served two-thirds of their sentence," he told MPs.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Police From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Local Press: UAE Nation Brand’s growing prominen ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

10 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

11 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.