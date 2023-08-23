Open Menu

UK To Provide $243M Loan Guarantee To Boost Ukraine Nuclear Fuel Capabilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

UK to provide $243M loan guarantee to boost Ukraine nuclear fuel capabilities

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The UK on Wednesday announced that it will take steps to ensure the provision of vital fuel for Ukraine's nuclear power plants by offering a planned �192 million ($243 million) loan guarantee.

The support aims to help Ukraine maintain its energy needs during the winter and reduce its dependence on Russian supplies, according to a UK government statement.

During his visit to Ukraine, UK's Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps toured a power plant that was undergoing repairs due to damage from Russian bombing.

The government's plan aimed at facilitating Urenco, a UK-based company, in providing essential uranium enrichment services to Ukraine, a critical component of nuclear fuel production.

"Urenco, renowned for nuclear enrichment services, has been a supplier to Energoatom and Ukraine since 2009," the statement said.

