UK To Relax Coronavirus Curbs Over Christmas: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

UK to relax coronavirus curbs over Christmas: govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Coronavirus restrictions will be eased across the UK over Christmas to allow up to three households to celebrate the festive season together, officials said Tuesday.

The arrangement will be in force from December 23 to 27, according to a joint statement by the administrations of all four UK nations: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

