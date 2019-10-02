UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Table 'final' Brexit Proposals Wednesday: Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:20 AM

UK to table 'final' Brexit proposals Wednesday: official

Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will submit proposals for a new Brexit agreement to the EU on Wednesday, Downing Street said, adding they were a "final offer" and the alternative was no deal.

Johnson will provide details of his "fair and reasonable compromise" during his closing speech of his Conservative party's conference in Manchester, northwest England, it said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Manchester Brexit Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

9 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

8 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.