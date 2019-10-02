UK to table 'final' Brexit proposals Wednesday: official

Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will submit proposals for a new Brexit agreement to the EU on Wednesday, Downing Street said, adding they were a "final offer" and the alternative was no deal.

Johnson will provide details of his "fair and reasonable compromise" during his closing speech of his Conservative party's conference in Manchester, northwest England, it said.