UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Trial 24-hour Covid Vaccinations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

UK to trial 24-hour Covid vaccinations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain will make appointments for coronavirus vaccinations available 24 hours-a-day "as soon as we can", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday, reversing his opposition to the idea.

Johnson had just days ago brushed off calls from the main opposition Labour party for night-time opening of vaccine centres, arguing there was "no clamour" for it.

But the government has come under increasing pressure to speed up its vaccination programme, and is now reported to be planning a pilot scheme to see if there is demand for the late-night jabs.

"We will be going to 24/7 as soon as we can," he told parliament.

AstraZeneca, manufacturer of the main vaccine being used in the inoculation drive, is "imminently" scaling up to release two million doses of its vaccine per week in Britain, the firm's chief executive said Wednesday.

"We're absolutely on track to do that and therefore deliver tens of millions of doses in the first quarter of the year," Tom Keith-Roach told parliament's Science and Technology Committee.

Britain has so far given vaccinations to around 2.4 million of its most vulnerable citizens, and the government has set a target of 15 million by the middle of next month.

The country has been one of the hardest hit globally by the pandemic, with more than 83,000 people losing their lives after testing positive for the virus.

It is currently mired in its third, and worst, wave of the virus, registering record daily case numbers and death tolls blamed on a new strain of the disease.

Johnson recently announced a third national lockdown until at least mid-February, and is considering harsher measures still if the numbers keep rising.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meanwhile on Wednesday announced the country would be stopping "click and collect" retail services, except for essentials goods, as part of a tightening of restrictions.

Other measures include a ban on serving takeaways inside, and the consumption of alcoholic drinks outside, calling the new rules a "regrettable but necessary means to an end".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Parliament From Government Click Million Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: ..

27 minutes ago

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

57 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

2 hours ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

2 hours ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.