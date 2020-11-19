UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Unveil 'largest Military Investment' In Three Decades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

UK to unveil 'largest military investment' in three decades

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday unveil what is being billed as Britain's biggest programme of investment in the armed forces.

In a speech to lawmakers in parliament, Johnson will announce an extra 16.5 billion Pounds ($22 billion, 18.5 billion Euros) in funding over the next four years.

It follows the ruling Conservatives' commitment in their election manifesto last year to increase defence spending by 0.5 percent above inflation until 2025.

Johnson's Downing Street office said the cash boost would "cement the UK's position as the largest defence spender in Europe and the second largest in NATO".

It comes despite Britain's economy suffering a historic downturn this year due to the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the government spend unprecedented sums to support people and businesses.

"I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defense of the realm must come first," Johnson said in remarks released ahead of his speech.

"The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies."He added the new funding was "our chance to end the era of retreat" and that it would be used to "upgrade our capabilities across the board".

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Europe Parliament United Kingdom Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

7 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

7 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

9 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.