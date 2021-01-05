UK to widen virus measures as new vaccine rollout starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :An 82-year-old man on Monday became the first person in the world to receive AstraZeneca and Oxford University's new Covid jab outside a clinical trial, raising hopes the fight against a resurgent virus will accelerate.

But optimism that the shot could turn the tide against the outbreak was tempered as Scotland said it would lock down again for the rest of the month.

And all four of the United Kingdom's chief medical officers recommended the whole of the country be placed under "Level Five" restrictions, an effective nationwide lock down.

"Many parts of the health systems in the four nations are already under immense pressure," the medical officers for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said.

"Cases are rising almost everywhere, in much of the country driven by the new more transmissible variant," they argued.

"We are not confident that the NHS (National Health Service) can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed," they added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation later on Wednesday to lay out what his spokesman said were steps to tackle the "rapidly escalating case numbers" blamed on a new variant of the virus.