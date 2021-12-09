UrduPoint.com

UK Tories Fined Over Downing Street Flat Refurb Financing

Thu 09th December 2021

London, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Britain's ruling Conservatives was on Thursday fined nearly £18,000 ($24,000, 21,000 Euros) for failing to properly disclose a donation used to redecorate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat.

The latest development in a scandal dubbed "wallpaper-gate" comes with Johnson embroiled in a series of other high-profile controversies, including claims of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street last Christmas.

The Electoral Commission, which regulates political finance, found that the Tories failed to "accurately report the full value" of a £67,801.

72 donation which covered a portion of a lavish Downing Street refurbishment.

"The investigation found that decisions relating to the handling and recording of these transactions reflected serious failings in the party's compliance systems," it said in a statement, announcing two fines totalling £17,800.

"The payment was incorrectly described in internal records and the full value of the donation was not correctly identified and reported," the commission added.

Prime Minister Scandal Christmas

