UK toughens Covid rules as new strain arrives

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain on Saturday announced tougher entry rules for all arriving passengers and the return of a masks mandate, after confirming its first two cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19.

The cases were both linked to travel from southern Africa, and the government also expanded travel restrictions on the region with the addition of four countries to a "red list".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said face masks would again be required in shops and on public transport, after controversially ditching the mandate in July when he reopened the UK economy after a prior nationwide lockdown.

He signalled no new lockdown now, vowing a review of the new measures in three weeks and expressing hope that Britons could look forward to a more festive Christmas than last year.

"But we now need to go further and implement a proportionate testing regime for arrivals from across the whole world," Johnson told a hastily arranged news conference, hours after the government confirmed the first two Omicron cases.

"So we are not going to stop people travelling... but we will require anyone who enters the UK to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival, and to self-isolate until they have a negative result," he said.

Currently, all Britons and foreigners entering the UK are required to take a PCR test on day two after their arrival.

The new rules add the requirement for isolation pending a negative result, significantly toughening the regime, in a bid to curb the spread of the new strain.

"I very much hope that we will find that we continue to be in a strong position and we can lift these measures again," Johnson said. "But right now this is a responsible course of action."The prime minister did not specify when the new testing regime and masks mandate would enter into force.