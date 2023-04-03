UrduPoint.com

UK Travellers To France Face Long Delays For Third Day

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

UK travellers to France face long delays for third day

London, United Kingdom, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The long queue of traffic waiting to board ferries to France at the English port of Dover began easing on Sunday evening, after a hugely disrupted weekend left some travellers waiting up to 16 hours.

Channel ferry operators made extra sailings to France to help clear the backlog.

But UK interior minister Suella Braverman on Sunday rejected claims that the delays at the start of the Easter getaway were "an adverse effect of Brexit", which ended free movement from Britain to European Union member states.

The Port of Dover said in a tweet that "all this weekend's coach traffic is now contained in the port ready for processing through immigration controls".

The popular port for cross-Channel ferry travel "continues to work with the ferry operators and border agencies to get the remaining coach passengers on their way as quickly as possible," the statement said.

According to reports from passengers on social networks, many people still waited more than 10 hours on Sunday to be able to board a boat to France.

Dover has seen a larger-than-expected influx of passengers since Friday, while at the same time weather conditions have made it difficult to board ferries.

Dover Port said earlier that coaches had been waiting "several hours but tourist cars are getting through OK", while freight traffic had not been unduly affected.

P&O Ferries apologised to customers on Sunday, saying some would face waits of four to five hours.

Braverman told Sky news that some delays were to be expected at peak holiday times.

Related Topics

Weather Interior Minister France European Union Traffic Same Dover United Kingdom Brexit Border Sunday All From Coach

Recent Stories

Gold dips on stronger dollar

Gold dips on stronger dollar

41 minutes ago
 Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: ..

Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

1 hour ago
 Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s M ..

Over 10 million worshippers visit Prophet&#039;s Mosque since start of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Death toll from US storms rises to 29

Death toll from US storms rises to 29

2 hours ago
 6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

6.1-magnitude quake hits South China Sea: CENC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.