UK unemployment climbs as wages grow at record rate

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :UK unemployment increased in the three months to the end of June while wages grew at record annual pace, official data showed Tuesday, as the economy struggles with high inflation.

The number of people out of work increased to 4.2 percent compared to 4.0 percent in the three months to the end of May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The rise is "mainly due to people taking slightly longer to find work than those who started job hunting in recent months," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

He added that the number of people "prevented from working by long-term sickness has risen again to a new record".

The UK finance ministry noted that Britain's unemployment rate was lower than that of Canada, France, Italy, Spain and the Euro area.