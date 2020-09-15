UK unemployment climbs to 4.1% on virus fallout

London, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Britain's unemployment rate jumped above four percent in July on economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday.

The rate grew to 4.1 percent in the three months to the end of July from 3.

9 percent the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The number of people claiming jobless benefits stood at 2.7 million in August, up almost 121 percent since March when Britain went into lockdown over the virus.