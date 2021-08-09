UK universities to continue online lessons in autumn term despite lockdown lift

LONDON, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Many of the top universities in Britian have refused to bring back full face-to-face teaching in the autumn, despite government advice that they can lift all COVID-19 restrictions, local media reported Monday.

According to The Sunday Times report, 20 of the leading 24 Russell Group universities said a proportion of undergraduate teaching will continue to be held online, which means they will offer blended learning to mix the online and face-to-face teaching for classes, seminars and lectures.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of the 65 universities polled by the Times Higher education magazine confirmed that most lectures would remain online for the coming academic year, but that they planned as much in-person teaching as possible.

They said the decisions were driven by the risk of coronavirus spreading in large lecture classrooms, as well as the educational benefits of blended learning.