UrduPoint.com

UK Universities To Continue Online Lessons In Autumn Term Despite Lockdown Lift

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

UK universities to continue online lessons in autumn term despite lockdown lift

LONDON, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Many of the top universities in Britian have refused to bring back full face-to-face teaching in the autumn, despite government advice that they can lift all COVID-19 restrictions, local media reported Monday.

According to The Sunday Times report, 20 of the leading 24 Russell Group universities said a proportion of undergraduate teaching will continue to be held online, which means they will offer blended learning to mix the online and face-to-face teaching for classes, seminars and lectures.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of the 65 universities polled by the Times Higher education magazine confirmed that most lectures would remain online for the coming academic year, but that they planned as much in-person teaching as possible.

They said the decisions were driven by the risk of coronavirus spreading in large lecture classrooms, as well as the educational benefits of blended learning.

Related Topics

Education Sunday Media All Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

14 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

25 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

9 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 wit ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 with national zeal, fervor

9 minutes ago
 Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuatio ..

Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

11 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.