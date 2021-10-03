UK university jab scheme off to a slow start

London, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :A London university has set up a clinic for students to get vaccinated ahead of the new term. But attendance is low as many are reluctant to get jabbed.

Takeup of vaccines has been disproportionately low among young British people and the capital lags behind the UK as a whole.

The University of East London has set up a mini-clinic to vaccinate students, but when AFP visited, it was largely empty, with many skipping appointments.

One of those coming to get jabbed, 28-year-old Jane-John Ngu Tazinya, said she was looking forward to a new term but did not get vaccinated earlier because she was "always at home".

"I didn't see the need, I didn't feel exposed," she said.

Now, she admitted she was "a bit worried that the numbers are going to go up", and would prefer for "most students to get vaccinated".

The drive to jab students has not been a huge success so far, acknowledged Sally Cutler, who is in charge of the university's vaccination programme.

"We're getting some students: the numbers are not massive," she said.

"I think the young adults are really the difficult age group to try and catch," she added, pointing to the prevalence of anti-vaxxer claims that the vaccines are harmful.

"They hear a lot of misinformation on social media; they've obviously got a lot of concerns; they hear these stories about the impact on fertility, which is totally fictitious" she said.

The UK has had one of the highest virus death tolls, at more than 136,000, but has scored a success with a speedy and effective vaccine rollout.

More than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses, according to the latest government figures.

But data show that young people are most hesitant about getting jabbed.

In England, 66 percent of 18-to-24-year-olds have had at least one jab, while the figure is only 55 percent in London.