Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

UK unveils £1 billion schools 'catch-up' plan after lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said English schools would receive £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in funding to help pupils catch up after missing months of classes due to the coronavirus.

The announcement came as health minister Matt Hancock said the government had lowered the country's coronavirus alert level, after a recommendation by scientific advisers.

The move from Level 4, where transmission is high or rising, to Level 3, where the epidemic is in general circulation, was "a big moment for the country", he said.

The government is grappling for positive news after facing sustained criticism over a broken pledge to have all Primary school children in England return before the summer break.

It is also struggling to get all pupils back for the new academic year in September if social distancing rules requiring people to keep two metres (6.

5 feet) apart remain in force.

The new money includes £650 million for state-run primary and secondary schools to "lift educational outcomes", and £350 million to help tutor the most disadvantaged youngsters.

Headteachers will be able to decide how to spend the £650 million.

But the government said it expects it to be spent "on evidence-based interventions", in particular small group tuition.

Concern has risen about the impact of school closures on children, particularly those with no computer or internet access.

"This £1 billion catch-up package will help head teachers to provide extra support to children who have fallen behind while out of school," Johnson said.

