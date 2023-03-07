UK unveils contentious bid to stop cross-Channel migrants

London, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The UK government will Tuesday unveil radical plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel illegally on small boats, acknowledging it is stretching international law amid an outcry from rights campaigners.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the plan would "take back control of our borders once and for all" -- reprising a popular pledge from campaigners like him who backed Britain's Brexit divorce from the European Union.

"This new law will send a clear signal that if you come to this country illegally, you will be swiftly removed," he wrote in The Sun newspaper, ahead of a summit Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Under the draft law, anyone who is deported after making the dangerous journey from France would be banned from re-entering the UK and ever claiming British citizenship.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman would be given a new legal duty to deport illegal migrants, trumping their other rights in UK and European human rights law.

"No more sticking plasters or shying away from the difficult decisions," the interior minister wrote in the Telegraph newspaper, before introducing the legislation in parliament later Tuesday.

"Myself and the prime minister have been working tirelessly to ensure we have a bill that works -- we've pushed the boundaries of international law to solve this crisis," Braverman added.

Migrants would be returned to their home country or on to a "safe" destination such as Rwanda, under a hotly contested partnership agreed by the UK, and their rights of legal redress dramatically curtailed.