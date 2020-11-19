UrduPoint.com
UK Unveils Defence Spending Splurge For Post-Brexit And Biden Era

Thu 19th November 2020

UK unveils defence spending splurge for post-Brexit and Biden era

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Thursday "to end the era of retreat" as he unveiled Britain's biggest programme of military investment since the end of the Cold War, as the country positions itself for a post-EU future.

The extra spending of £16.5 billion ($22 billion) over four years was welcomed by Donald Trump's outgoing US administration and comes as Johnson bids to build bridges to the incoming presidency of Democrat Joe Biden.

But with Britain's finances under severe strain from the coronavirus pandemic, the government indicated it is likely to raid the legally enshrined budget for overseas aid to pay for other priorities.

The cash boost is intended in part for emerging defence needs such as space and cyber-warfare and Johnson said it showed "our commitment to NATO, the transatlantic alliance and the security of our friends and allies around the world".

"I have done this in the teeth of the pandemic, amid every other demand on our resources, because the defence of the realm and the safety of the British people must come first," he told parliament.

"The international situation is now more perilous and intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War."Johnson said the new funding would come to 2.2 percent of British gross domestic product -- exceeding a US-mandated NATO target and more than any European peer -- and was "our chance to end the era of retreat".

