UK unveils new pandemic support for workers

Manchester, United Kingdom, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's finance minister unveiled on Monday measures to help people find jobs after the government came under attack for ending a furlough scheme that kept millions employed during the pandemic.

In his debut in-person address to the Conservative Party's annual conference as finance minister, Rishi Sunak announced the government would extend programmes created during the outbreak to get people into work.

His ministry said the full package was worth £500 million ($680 million, 580 million Euros) and would include retraining older workers coming off furlough and younger Britons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has spent almost £70 billion on paying the bulk of wages for staff stuck at home, helping to keep the official unemployment rate relatively low.

But the furlough scheme ended last Thursday, which Sunak accepted would lead to job losses, while a weekly boost to benefits for the lowest-paid workers was also being scrapped.

The chancellor of the exchequer insists that it is time to transition to longer-term support, against objections by opposition parties and campaigners that the changes will plunge many people deeper into poverty.

"I said right at the beginning of this crisis, it wasn't going to be possible for me or quite frankly any chancellor to save every single person's job," Sunak told Sky news.

However, he said during his speech the government's actions during the pandemic had protected 11 million jobs.