Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UK Unveils Plan To Simplify Post-Brexit EU Border Checks

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UK unveils plan to simplify post-Brexit EU border checks

London, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Britain unveiled Wednesday plans to streamline post-Brexit customs checks and slash red tape on goods coming into or leaving the European Union.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative government has published a draft of its Border Target Operating Model, which will implement checks required under the terms of a Brexit trade agreement with the EU.

The UK has delayed implementing the checks several times since it left the bloc at the start of 2021, after a knife-edge referendum in favour of Brexit in 2016.

"Our approach has been to minimise trader burdens and maintain border security while remaining aligned with international standards," the government said in the draft document.

There will now be a consultation period that will run for six weeks until May 19.

Sunak's government aims to roll out its new plan via phases in the year to October 31, 2024.

The overhaul will be backed by an investment totalling more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

It will seek to utilise technology "to reduce the reams of paperwork firms are currently forced to complete when they do business".

The new plan "will eradicate the cumbersome and frustrating approach currently taken to carrying out checks, replacing it with a more targeted, risk-based system that is underpinned by evidence and data", the document added.

Wednesday's announcement comes just days after massive border delays and weekend travel chaos at the port of Dover.

UK interior minister Suella Braverman rejected claims that the Easter getaway delays were an adverse effect of Brexit, which also ended free movement from Britain to European Union member states.

However, a government spokesperson quoted by British media on Monday recognised that "new processes" after Brexit had played a part in the travel disruption, adding that the government was discussing traffic flow improvements with France.

Traffic piled up in Dover in southeast England last weekend, with French border controls and high traffic volumes in the run-up to the Easter weekend, leading to severe delays.

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) supported the move to digitise trade, stating that "if it is done properly then smaller firms will see benefits when it comes to importing goods into Great Britain." The BCC's head of trade policy, William Bain, said "providing certainty for business is crucial and the focus must now be on delivering to the timescales set out."The opposition centre-right Liberal Democrats party said the new plan would "make trade between us and Europe harder".

The UK had delayed implementing the checks four times since leaving the European Union on January 31, 2020.

Related Topics

Technology Business Europe Interior Minister France European Union Traffic Dover United Kingdom Chamber Brexit January May October Democrats Border 2016 2020 Commerce Media From Government Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

18 minutes ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

1 hour ago
 Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil ..

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

1 hour ago
 US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Yea ..

US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading Great Arab Minds initiative

1 hour ago
 French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to D ..

French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to Dismiss Controversial BRAV-M Ri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.