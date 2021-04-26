UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Unveils Vaccine Publicity Blitz Aimed At Under-50s

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

UK unveils vaccine publicity blitz aimed at under-50s

London, April 26(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The UK government launches a new campaign Monday urging under-50s to get vaccinated against coronavirus, as it shifts to the second stage of its so far successful jabs drive.

The health ministry said the tv, radio, social media and billboard campaign -- branded "every vaccination gives us hope" -- would showcase the biggest inoculation effort in British history by featuring health workers and volunteers as well as immunised people.

Private- and public-sector organisations will also pitch in, like the Royal Mail public postal system, which will apply a special postmark to stamped mail between May 5 and 7.

The campaign will be launched as the government continues gradually easing months-old lockdown measures, after Britain met its mid-April deadline to offer a first dose to all over-50s.

Nearly 34 million people -- almost two-thirds of the adult population -- has now received an initial shot, with officials aiming to have offered all adults one by August.

After early struggles to reach ethnic minority groups, their uptake tripled in the two months to April 7, from 1.89 million to 5.78 million, the health ministry said.

Initially one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe by the pandemic, with 4.4 million cases and almost 128,000 deaths, the speedy vaccine campaign is estimated to have saved more than 10,000 lives in Britain between December and March.

Analysis by the Office for National Statistics and Oxford University shows that infections fell by 65 percent after first vaccine doses, rising further after the second shot.

Related Topics

Minority Europe Social Media Oxford United Kingdom March April May August December TV All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

6 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

6 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

7 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

8 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.