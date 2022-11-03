UrduPoint.com

UK Urges All Israeli Parties To Respect Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Britain on Thursday urged all politicians in Israel to respect minorities as Benjamin Netanyahu appeared set to return to power with the help of the far right.

"We would call on all Israeli parties to refrain from inflammatory language and demonstrate tolerance and respect for minority groups," a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters.

Sunak's new government also shot down a suggestion by previous prime minister Liz Truss that the UK embassy in Israel could be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"There are no plans to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv," the spokeswoman said, after Truss announced a review during her short-lived tenure.

