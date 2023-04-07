UK urges 'all parties' to de-escalate Mideast violence

London, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday appealed on "all parties" to de-escalate after Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

"Now is the time for all parties across the region to de-escalate tensions," he said.

The UK's top diplomat also criticised Israeli police for "violence" inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque after officers clashed Wednesday with Palestinians inside islam's third-holiest site.

"When Israeli security forces conduct operations, they must ensure they are proportionate and in accordance with international law," Cleverly said.