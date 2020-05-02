UK Virus Death Toll Up By 739 To 27,510: Health Minister
London, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Britain's health minister on Friday said 739 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total toll to 27,711.
Matt Hancock also announced that Britain had met its goal of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, saying that 122,347 tests were achieved on Thursday, calling it an "incredible achievement".