UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Virus-hit Economy Continues To Recover In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

UK virus-hit economy continues to recover in July

London, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The British economy continued to recover in July, expanding by 6.6 percent, a slower pace of growth than in June when the country emerged from its virus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product had surged by 8.7 percent in June and by 2.4 percent in May, following a record contraction of 20 percent in April, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

"While it has continued steadily on the path towards recovery, the UK economy still has to make up nearly half of the GDP lost since the start of the pandemic," said ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan.

He said that in July, "education grew strongly, as some children returned to school, while pubs, campsites and hairdressers all saw notable improvements".

Morgan added that car sales exceeded pre-crisis levels for the first time as showrooms reopened.

"All areas of manufacturing, particularly distillers and car makers, saw improvements, while housebuilding also continued to recover," he said.

"However, both production and construction remain well below previous levels." Britain entered lockdown in late March for around three months, forcing the nation into its deepest recession on record.

On Wednesday, the government tightened coronavirus restrictions owing to a sharp rise in cases, banning social gatherings of more than six people and making contact tracing mandatory in pubs and other venues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new "rule of six" in England would replace a raft of regulations he admitted were "complicated and confusing", and help reverse the upward trend of infections.

Britain has been hard hit by coronavirus, recording more than 41,500 deaths among people who tested positive -- the highest rate in Europe, and one of the highest in the world.

Related Topics

World Education Europe Car United Kingdom March April May June July All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Quetta on day-long visit

5 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin ..

19 minutes ago

Woman molestation on motorway is an alarming situa ..

35 minutes ago

OPPO launches Reno4 series, OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO ..

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.