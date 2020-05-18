UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Virus Lockdown Sees Fears For Stilton Cheese

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

UK virus lockdown sees fears for Stilton cheese

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Britain's only trademarked cheese -- Stilton -- is under threat because of the coronavirus outbreak and changing consumer tastes for foreign produce, manufacturers said on Monday.

The Stilton Cheese Makers Association, a trade body, said sales of the traditional creamy blue cheese had slumped 30 percent because of lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Exports had stopped, farmers markets were banned and the hospitality and events industry was shuttered, with a knock-on effect on dairies providing milk to make the strong-smelling delicacy.

Stilton has a protected designation of origin status, meaning it can only be produced using traditional methods in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, central England.

SCMA chairman Robin Skailes said: "Like many British food producers, Stilton sales have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope that the British public will support us by buying Stilton instead of imported blue cheeses which, in turn, will support British dairy farmers."With demand down, there is concern that the milk used to make it could be wasted, and fears generations of Stilton cheesemaking could end because of the continued lockdown.

Many businesses remain shut, despite a partial easing of stay-at-home restrictions in England last week.

Related Topics

Market Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

14 outlaws arrested, 72 Kg hashish recovered

3 minutes ago

US Might Not Need New COVID-19 Stimulus - Trump Se ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 7 People Die in Fire in Central India - R ..

3 minutes ago

Canada's Coronavirus Tally Grows to 77,306, Deaths ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.