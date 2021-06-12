UrduPoint.com
UK Wants 'compromise' Over Post-Brexit Trade In N.Ireland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

UK wants 'compromise' over post-Brexit trade in N.Ireland

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said he wanted "pragmatism and compromise on all sides" to resolve a row with the European Union over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

Downing Street said Johnson "expressed confidence in the UK's position" on the issue to French President Emmanuel Macron, as European leaders called on Britain to "implement what we agreed" in the Brexit deal.

