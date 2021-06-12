UK wants 'compromise' over post-Brexit trade in N.Ireland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said he wanted "pragmatism and compromise on all sides" to resolve a row with the European Union over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

Downing Street said Johnson "expressed confidence in the UK's position" on the issue to French President Emmanuel Macron, as European leaders called on Britain to "implement what we agreed" in the Brexit deal.