UK warned to fix 'lost decade' of climate readiness

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :After a "lost decade" of minimal planning, Britain must do a lot more towards mitigating the worst effects of climate change, a panel of government advisors said Wednesday.

Record-breaking heat and wildfires last year, and recurrent flooding, are a portent of worse to come even if the UK meets its goal of "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050, the experts said in a 340-page report.

The two-yearly report by the adaptation committee was focussed on England but drew UK-wide conclusions, as the Conservative government prepares to outline new steps to guarantee "energy security".

Amid rocketing prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, it will update plans for more renewable power and energy conservation with a view to the 2050 target.

Senior opposition Labour lawmaker Ed Miliband said the government needed to stop criticising sweeping new legislation introduced by US President Joe Biden, offering green subsidies, "and start matching its ambition".

But the new UK report said whatever countries do, rising temperatures are here to stay, requiring new efforts to adapt energy and water supplies, buildings, transport networks and other critical infrastructure.

"The government's lack of urgency around climate resilience is increasingly in contrast to the experience of the population in the UK, and the impacts are only going to get worse," adaptation committee chairwoman Julia King told reporters.

"The last decade has been a lost decade in terms of preparing for and adapting to the risks, the risks we already have, and those that we know are coming," she said.

"Adaptation can no longer be left as the Cinderella of climate change," added King, an engineer and climate expert who sits in the House of Lords as Baroness Brown.