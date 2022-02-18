UrduPoint.com

UK Warns Moscow Not To Recognise Breakaway Ukraine Regions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The UK government on Thursday warned the Kremlin Thursday against formally recognising two pro-Moscow separatist territories in Ukraine, days after the Russian parliament voted to urge President Vladimir Putin to do so.

"If this request were accepted, it would represent a further attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... and demonstrate a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

43 minutes ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

43 minutes ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

43 minutes ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

43 minutes ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

43 minutes ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>