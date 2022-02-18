UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The UK government on Thursday warned the Kremlin Thursday against formally recognising two pro-Moscow separatist territories in Ukraine, days after the Russian parliament voted to urge President Vladimir Putin to do so.

"If this request were accepted, it would represent a further attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... and demonstrate a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.