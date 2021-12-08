UrduPoint.com

UK Watchdog Urges Halt To DR Congo Dam Project

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

UK watchdog urges halt to DR Congo dam project

Kinshasa, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :British NGO Global Witness Wednesday urged the Democratic Republic of Congo to halt a dam project it said would flood part of a national park and be an "ecological catastrophe".

The $500-million plan for a hydropower dam to provide energy to mining companies in DRC's copper and cobalt belt appeared to break Congolese conservation law and threatened protected wildlife habitats, it said.

"The Sombwe Dam project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo threatens tropical forests, rare species and conservation efforts in Upemba National Park," it said.

Also, "by submerging tracts of forest, the project could lead to the equivalent of 1.3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by the end of the century," it said.

The watchdog called on the DRC government and PowerChina, a Chinese public construction company, to halt the construction.

"Global Witness is calling for a halt to the dam project, and for suitable alternative sites to be assessed by PowerChina, its investors and DRC's authorities," it said.

Colin Robertson, senior forests investigator at Global Witness, said the analysis of leaked reports and diplomatic correspondence showed the hydropower project was "full of major red flags".

"Flooding part of Upemba National Park to build this dam would be an ecological catastrophe and send a message that DRC's national parks are now up for grabs by investors," he said.

He reminded those behind the project that world leaders at the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow last month had pledged to protect the world's forests.

But "without government action to stop financiers backing environmentally destructive projects like the Sombwe dam, some of the recent pledges made in Glasgow will not be worth the paper they're written on", he said.

Created in 1939, the Upemba National Park in southeast DR Congo is home to populations of black rhinoceros, elephant, buffalo and other fauna.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Flood China Threatened Company Dam Cobalt Glasgow Lead Buffalo Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Government Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

8 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

9 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

9 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.