UK welcomes French pause on trade reprisals over fishing row

Glasgow, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The UK government on Monday welcomed France's announcement that it will not proceed with threatened reprisals on British trade amid a row over fishing rights, ahead of talks in Paris this week.

Brexit minister David Frost said he had accepted an offer from French Europe Minister Clement Beaune to meet. "I look forward to our talks in Paris on Thursday," Frost tweeted.