UK 'will not be changing' stance in EU talks: Frost

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain will not change stance as it seeks a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, negotiator David Frost said Sunday as he arrived in Brussels for talks.

"We are working to get a deal, but the only one that's possible is one that is compatible with our sovereignty and takes back control of our laws, our trade, and our waters.

That has been our consistent position from the start and I will not be changing it," he tweeted.