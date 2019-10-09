UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Winner Pockets 190-million-euro Jackpot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:40 AM

UK winner pockets 190-million-euro jackpot

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Someone in Britain became 190 million Euros ($208 million) richer on Tuesday when they won the maximum EuroMillions jackpot, the lottery company announced.

It is only the fourth time that the maximum prize has been won since EuroMillions -- available in nine European countries including France -- fixed its winnings cap in 2012, the French branch FDJ said Tuesday evening.

The lucky player now has to come forward and claim their money.

They will also have to decide whether to go public with their new multi-millionnaire status or remain anonymous.

It took a record-breaking run of 18 rollovers, when nobody wins the top prize, to push the booty up to its maximum amount, and it then went another four draws before finally being won.

Tuesday's massive prize still pales in comparison to the $1.537 billion Mega Millions US lottery jackpot won last year by a lucky punter in South Carolina.

That person chose to remain anonymous.

Apart from France, EuroMillions tickets can be bought in in Austria, Belgium, Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

Related Topics

France Company Luxembourg Ireland Austria Spain Belgium Portugal Switzerland Money From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences to King Salma ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences to King ..

5 hours ago

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

7 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

7 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

7 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.