UK Working 'as Fast As Possible' To Resolve Border Closures: Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:10 AM

UK working 'as fast as possible' to resolve border closures: Johnson

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday sought to sound a note of calm saying he was working "as fast as possible" to unblock trade across the Channel after France shut its borders to UK hauliers in a bid to contain a new variant of the coronavirus.

Following conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron over the ban, which has caused chaos around the key UK port of Dover and led to concerns of food shortages just days before Christmas, Johnson said supply chains remained "strong and robust".

"These delays only apply to a very small percentage of food entering the UK," the prime minister told a press conference, adding that he wanted to sort out the problem "in the next few hours".

France's snap decision on Sunday, which was initially set to last for 48 hours, was made in a bid to contain the new strain of the virus, discovered in the UK, which officials have said is 70 percent more transmissible.

The ban caused Britain to bring forward "Operation Stack", the contingency plan drawn up to deal with anticipated freight tailbacks on roads around Dover in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

