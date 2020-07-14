UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dies Aged 24: Family

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

UK YouTube star Nicole Thea dies aged 24: family

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :British YouTube star Nicole Thea, whose videos have gathered more than five million views, has died along with her unborn son, her family announced on Instagram.

"To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and (partner) Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," the message said.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.

" The 24-year-old dancer, who lived in London, posted regular updates on her pregnancy and several videos filmed before her death will be published on her YouTube channel, the family said.

Her final videos showed her getting a cast of her eight-month baby belly and a behind-the-scenes shoot of her bathing in milk.

Partner Boga, 20, is a member of Ghana Boyz, a street dance trio originally from Ghana now based in the UK.

Related Topics

Died London United Kingdom Ghana YouTube Family All From Million Instagram Sad

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

11 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

11 minutes ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

2 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

3 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.