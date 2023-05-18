Ukraine accuses Russia of 'unprecedented' air attacks after grain deal

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Ukraine said "unprecedented" air attacks had rocked its capital and other areas early Thursday, a day after it reached an agreement with Russia to extend a deal allowing grain exports across the Black Sea.

The deal, a rare example of cooperation between the warring sides, was welcomed by the United Nations and the United States.

But doubts about the viability of the deal were quickly raised after Ukraine accused Russia of launching an extraordinary series of air attacks on Kyiv and other regions early Thursday.

"A series of air attacks on Kyiv, unprecedented in their power, intensity and variety, continues," said Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's civil and military administration, adding that no casualties had been reported in the capital.

Ukraine's army reported several explosions in Kyiv's Desnyansky district and said a fire had broken out at a business in the city's Darnytskyi neighbourhood as a result of falling debris.

The military also reported "cruise missile" attacks in the central Vinnytsia region, and local media reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi, about 100 kilometres further west.

Kyiv's anti-aircraft defences were working, according to Serhii Popko, head of the city's civil and military administration, who urged people to stay in bomb shelters.