Ukraine acid attack suspect arrested in Bulgaria

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A Ukrainian man wanted for his alleged complicity in a deadly acid attack in Ukraine has been arrested in Bulgaria, prosecutors said Monday, with the victim reportedly an anti-corruption activist.

The fugitive, named only as Oleksii L., was detained in the Black Sea city of Burgas last Friday and placed in custody until a court rules on his extradition to Ukraine, prosecutors said in a statement.

The man is sought for "intended grievous bodily injury, which was premeditated and perpetrated by a group of people and caused the death of the victim," it added.

Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor spokeswoman Siyka Mileva explained that the crime in question was "an acid attack" in late July 2018 on a female victim, who died from her injuries in hospital a few months later.

Mileva declined to name the victim, but Bulgarian media reported that the suspect was wanted for the attack on prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Katerina Gandzyuk.

Gandzyuk, 33 -- an adviser to the mayor of the southern city of Kherson who was an outspoken critic of graft in law enforcement agencies -- was attacked with a litre of acid poured on her.

She died in November 2018 after months of treatment, including more than 10 operations.

The shocking murder sparked protests in Ukraine, with activists accusing the authorities of failing to complete the investigation or identify the mastermind.

Vladyslav Manger, a high-ranking regional Ukrainian official, was arrested last February and charged over the attack.

Prosecutors said they have testimony from witnesses that he paid the perpetrators "no less than $4,000".

An Interpol database search of the fugitives sought by Ukraine lists 42-year-old Kherson-born Oleksii Levin as wanted for the same crime mentioned in the Bulgarian prosecution statement.