UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Administers Over 20 Mln COVID-19 Jabs

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ukraine administers over 20 mln COVID-19 jabs

KIEV, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Ukraine has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched a vaccination campaign in February, the country's health ministry said Thursday on Facebook.

According to the ministry, over 8.

2 million people in the country with a population of some 42 million have been fully vaccinated so far, while some 11.8 million Ukrainians received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Nov. 10, a total of 277,097 COVID-19 shots were given in Ukraine, marking one of the highest numbers for daily vaccination since the start of the campaign.

Igor Kuzin, Ukraine's chief sanitary doctor, said earlier that the Eastern European country has the capacity to issue up to 400,000 COVID-19 doses per day.

Related Topics

Ukraine Facebook Doctor February Million

Recent Stories

Speakers call for better communicated monetary pol ..

Speakers call for better communicated monetary policy

29 seconds ago
 VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teache ..

VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teachers to pay attention to social ..

31 seconds ago
 IHC dismisses Vawda'petition against his disqualif ..

IHC dismisses Vawda'petition against his disqualification case

32 seconds ago
 PHA engages schools, colleges for plantation

PHA engages schools, colleges for plantation

35 seconds ago
 Preparations finalized for measles, rubella vaccin ..

Preparations finalized for measles, rubella vaccination campaign

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.