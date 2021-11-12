Ukraine administers over 20 mln COVID-19 jabs

KIEV, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Ukraine has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched a vaccination campaign in February, the country's health ministry said Thursday on Facebook.

According to the ministry, over 8.

2 million people in the country with a population of some 42 million have been fully vaccinated so far, while some 11.8 million Ukrainians received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Nov. 10, a total of 277,097 COVID-19 shots were given in Ukraine, marking one of the highest numbers for daily vaccination since the start of the campaign.

Igor Kuzin, Ukraine's chief sanitary doctor, said earlier that the Eastern European country has the capacity to issue up to 400,000 COVID-19 doses per day.