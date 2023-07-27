Ukraine air force says 36 Russian cruise missiles downed

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday it had intercepted 36 cruise missiles fired by Russia during a new wave of attacks.

"On July 26, 36 enemy cruise missiles were destroyed," said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on the air force's official Telegram channel.

He did not specify whether Russian missiles had hit their target during the attack.

According to the air force, Ukrainian forces intercepted three Kalibr missiles during a first series of strikes in the afternoon, and 33 X-101 and X-555 missiles in the early evening.

The missiles were fired by eight Tu-95 bombers from the southeast heading towards western Ukraine, it said.

The air force mentioned another Russian strike on Wednesday evening targeting the Khmelnytsky region in western Ukraine, which has already been targeted several times by Moscow.

It said information about that strike by MiG-31s which launched four hypersonic Kinjal missiles was being "clarified".

In the Dnipro central region of Ukraine, the governor said on Telegram that the debris of a downed Russian missile caused a fire which was brought under control without causing any casualties.

Russia has increased the bombing of Ukrainian cities over the last two weeks, particularly targeting the key port of Odesa on the Black Sea.