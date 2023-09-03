Open Menu

Ukraine Air Force Says Destroys 22 Russian Drones In Odesa Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Ukraine air force says destroys 22 Russian drones in Odesa region

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Ukraine's air force said early on Sunday it had destroyed 22 Russian drones in an overnight attack on the southern Odesa region.

Russia "launched several waves of attacks by 'Shahed-136/131' (unmanned aerial vehicles) from the south and southeast", Ukraine's Air Force wrote on Telegram.

A total of 25 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones had been launched and "22 of them were destroyed by... the Air Force in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine", it said.

Following the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing safe shipments from the Black Sea, Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, home to ports and infrastructure that are vital for the shipment of grain.

Last month, the first civilian cargo ship sailing through the Black Sea from Ukraine arrived in Istanbul in defiance of the Russian blockade.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that two more vessels had passed through the country's "temporary Black Sea grain corridor".

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vehicles Istanbul July Sunday From

Recent Stories

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

12 hours ago
Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

13 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

13 hours ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

13 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous