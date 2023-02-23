Ukraine allies vow to strengthen defenses as UN prepares for peace vote

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden and European leaders in Warsaw vowed to strengthen defences "from the Baltic to the Black Sea", as the UN General Assembly prepared to vote on Thursday for "lasting" peace on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

Nearly a year after Russian forces rolled into Ukraine, Biden on Wednesday attended a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and the heads of Eastern European countries to shore up support for Kyiv.

The leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia joined the talks amid widespread concern in their countries that the conflict could spill over.

The US leader had arrived in Warsaw after a surprise trip to the Ukrainian capital, during which he promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine.

In a statement after Wednesday's meeting, the leaders vowed to further "reinforce our deterrence and defense posture across the entire Eastern flank from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

" Stoltenberg urged allies to step up support for Ukraine, saying: "We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security".

In New York, the UN General Assembly met for a special session that was to debate a motion backed by Kyiv and its allies calling for a "just and lasting peace" -- which will be brought to a vote Thursday.

"I appeal to you: this is a decisive moment to show support, unity and solidarity," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at the UN.

"Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear. One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin's UN ambassador took aim at the West, saying it was "ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war" to defeat Russia.