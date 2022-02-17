Ukraine and rebel region trade shelling allegations

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern district of Lugansk traded allegations of an escalation in fighting on Thursday, after the US claimed Moscow was seeking a pretext to invade.

Ukraine has been in conflict with pro-Moscow rebels in the east of the country since 2014, in a war that has cost thousands of lives, but the latest reports risk intensifying fears of Russian intervention.

The Ukrainian military's command centre in the east alleged that Russian-backed forces had, "with special cynicism", fired heavy artillery at the village of Stanytsia-Luganska.

"The shells hit a kindergarten," it said.

"According to preliminary data two civilians were injured. Public infrastructure was also damaged.

Half of the settlement was left without electricity." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba did not mention any injuries but condemned the alleged shelling.

"We call on all partners to swiftly condemn this severe violation of (the) Minsk agreements by Russia amid an already tense security situation," he said.

The Minsk agreements are international ceasefire accords agreed in 2014 and 2015, aimed at halting the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter he had informed the EU's chief diplomat, Charles Michel, about the "provocative shelling".

The Ukrainian army recorded what it said were 29 breaches of the ceasefire overnight, 27 of them using heavy weapons banned by the Minsk agreements, and more than double the recent average number of attacks.